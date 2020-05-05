Home

David Johnathan HEANEY


1952 - 2020
HEANEY, David Jonathan. Born November 08, 1952. Passed away on May 03, 2020. Our great totara has fallen. David passed away after a short but heroic battle with pancreatitis. The beloved husband of Denese, father of Elizabeth, James, Alexandra and Julia, father-in-law of Colum, grandfather of Maebh, a generous friend and a respected colleague of many. He loved and lived life to the full. We will carry that spirit with us always. Funeral details to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to kidscan.org.nz. Messages to 152 Anzac Avenue, Auckland or [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 5 to May 6, 2020
