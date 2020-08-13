|
|
|
VINCENT, David John. Passed away suddenly on 11 August 2020. Aged 82 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Rae for 59 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Bruce and Fiona, Dianne, Rey, Alison and Ian, Colin. Cherished grandfather of Melissa and Phil, Rhys, Holly, Joshua and Sarah, Thomas, Stephanie and Mark, Maria, Abigail, Sarah, Hannah. Funeral service to be advised due to Covid 19. All communications to Alison 021984244, or Grahams Funeral Services (09) 2368919.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2020