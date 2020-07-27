Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
David John (Snoopy) (John) SEATON-SNOWDON

David John (Snoopy) (John) SEATON-SNOWDON Notice
SEATON-SNOWDON, David John (John) (Snoopy). Passed peacefully on 24 July 2020, at Waikato Hospital, with family, aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue. Loved father and father-in- law of Joanne and Jeremy, Matthew, Christopher, Nicole and Hayden. Cherished grandad of Oliver, Louie and Laughlan (deceased). A big thank you to the staff at Waikato Hospital and Louise Spellman (GP) for your love and care of John. 'Gone Too Soon' A service for John will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 31 July 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www. hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Seaton-Snowdon family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2020
