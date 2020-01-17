Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
David John (DJ) SNELL

David John (DJ) SNELL Notice
SNELL, David John (DJ). Sadly on Wednesday 15 January 2020, aged 59 years. Dearly loved son of Ted and the late Pauline. Much loved brother of Philippa. Adored uncle of Chelsea and Nicole, and great-uncle of Katie, Ruby, and Emily."May you now rest in peace". Many thanks to Totara Farm Trust and Middlemore Hospital staff for the loving care and respect shown to David. A celebration of David's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Monday 20 January at 1.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
