SHIPP, Dr. David John. MbChB (Otago), Fellow of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists. Dearly loved husband of Kim. Adored father and father in law of Mai and Matt, Lan and Bryce, and Pete and Evelyn. Loved grandy of Georgia, Brooklyn, Cooper, Kaia, Foxton, Hazel, Mayer and the late Eva. A memorial celebration of David's life will be held at the Napier War Memorial Centre, Marine Parade, Napier on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or via https://cranfordhosp ice.org.nz/ Dunstall's Funeral Services FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020