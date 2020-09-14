Home

ROWARTH, David John. Ex Royal Navy Lt Cdr Passed away on Saturday 12 September 2020, in his 97th year, after a short illness at Middlemore Hospital. Treasured and very much loved husband of 70 years of the late Barbara. Adored father and father in law of Rick and Sandra, Diane, Mike and Shelly. Much loved grandad of his eleven grand children and twenty one great grand children. Rest easy Dad, we love and will miss you. Special thanks to the staff and management at Bruce McLaren Village. In keeping with Dads wishes, there will not be a funeral service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020
