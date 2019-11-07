|
MORGAN, David John (Dave). Seafarer and Trade Unionist. On 5 November 2019 at home in Masterton, aged 79. Much loved husband of Maggie for 48 years. Loved Dad of Jenny Katene-Morgan and Lindsay. Loved Koro of TeOhomainan, and Ayla. Loved brother of Lucilla (Adelaide) and Robert (deceased). Loved uncle to many. For those wishing to visit, Dave is at home. A service to celebrate Dave's life and work will be held at Copthorne Solway Park, High Street, Masterton on Sunday 10 November at 11.00am followed by private cremation. "Solidarity Forever."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2019