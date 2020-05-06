|
MCNAMARA, David John (Davey). Our much loved son left us on Friday 17th April 2020, aged 37 years. Youngest son of John and Julie, loved brother of Martin, Heather and Anne. Brother-in-law of Cin-Dee and Brett. Cherished Uncle of Danielle and Zoey, Sam and Hannah. Count not his life, By the years he lived, But by the love he gave, And the things he did. For his was a soul full of humanity. A private family service has been held. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. The family respectfully asks for written communication only, sent to Grahams Funeral Services, West Street, Tuakau 2121.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020