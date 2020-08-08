|
LETCHER, David John. On Sunday 26 July 2020 in his 84th year. Deeply loved and respected husband and friend of Beverley, much loved father of Joy, Graham and Vivienne, father- in-law of Adrian and loved Grandad of Caleb, Erina and Zane. At peace. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Puriri Court Resthome for their loving care of David. A celebration of David's life has taken place. All messages to C/- Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020