Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
David John KERRIDGE

David John KERRIDGE Notice
KERRIDGE, David John. Passed away 31 July, 2020, aged 90 years. Husband of Lyndel. Father and father in law to Glenys, Paul and Bernie. Devoted Grandpa Dave to Emma, Hollie, Natasha, Stephanie and Ziad. Brother to Christine. Rest in peace Grandpa Dave, you will be sadly missed by us all, especially at the family dinners. A celebration of Grandpa Dave's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Rd, Browns Bay. on Friday 7 August 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
