JAMIESON, David John. Passed away peacefully on Saturday the 1st of August 2020 at Chilli Patch surrounded by his loving family and whanau. David will lay in state at 1996 State Highway 2, Opotiki at Chilli Patch. A Celebration of David's life will be held on Wednesday the 5th of August, 11am at Gateway Funerals Chapel, Awatapu Drive, Whakatane followed by a private cremation at 4pm. David touched so many lives and hearts of people and will be dearly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020