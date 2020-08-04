Home

Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
07 3086102
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
4:00 p.m.
Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
JAMIESON, David John. Passed away peacefully on Saturday the 1st of August 2020 at Chilli Patch surrounded by his loving family and whanau. David will lay in state at 1996 State Highway 2, Opotiki at Chilli Patch. A Celebration of David's life will be held on Wednesday the 5th of August, 11am at Gateway Funerals Chapel, Awatapu Drive, Whakatane followed by a private cremation at 4pm. David touched so many lives and hearts of people and will be dearly missed.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
