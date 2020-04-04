|
HASTIE, David John. Passed away on 25 March 2020 in Auckland. Much loved husband of Shirley, Much loved Dad to Christine, Jennifer, John and Liz, Bruce and Andrea, Posie and Tony, Elizabeth and Scott, Carolyn and Mark, Stephen and Diane. Grandad to, John, Josh, Brendon, Dana, Benjamin, Andy, Laura, Hanna, Carli, Alex, Aleisha, James, Dion, Michael, Cassie, Sam, Anton, Drew, Portia, Taylor, Jake, Ryan. Great Granddad to another 27 great grandchildren. A private cremation has taken place. A memorial will be held in due course subject to the lifting of current restrictions.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020