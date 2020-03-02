Home

Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
David John FULLER Notice
FULLER, David John. Peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 1st March 2020, aged 83. Beloved husband of Rosalind (Ros) for 60 years. Loved Dad of Alasdair and Julia, Malcolm and Dianne, Joanna (Jo) and Peter, David, James (Jim) and Rebecca. Dear Poppa to his 10 grandchildren. A celebration of David's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau, on Friday 6th March at 11.00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Fund Pukekohe, P O Box 703, Pukekohe, would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
