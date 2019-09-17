|
ZANDER, David John Franklin. Born April 2, 1945. Passed away on September 13, 2019. Loved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, family member, maverick and husband to the late Gillian, David passed away suddenly but peacefully at home in Russell, Bay of Islands. A larger-than-life character, full of laughter and fun, David will be missed by all. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Tamaki Yacht Club, Commodores Lounge, 30 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay on Friday, September 20 at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019