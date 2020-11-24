|
CURRAN, David John (Diesel). Born 12 December 1962. Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday 21 November 2020. Loved Husband to Keitha and Father to Daughter Amanda. Son to Mike and Quin. Brother to Mike and Viv. Uncle to Danielle and Joseph. Funeral will be held on Friday 27 November at 1pm at Hamilton Park Cemetery & Crematorium, Morrinsville Road, Newstead. Big thanks and love to the staff at Kingswood Morrinsville and OPR 1 Waikato. Communications to Keitha on 022-414-6550 or email: [email protected] gmail.com.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020