Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 1889
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
David John CLARK

David John CLARK Notice
CLARK, David John. Passed away suddenly after a short illness on 24 June 2020 aged 57 at Arohanui Hospice Palmerston North. Dearly loved son of Noel and Gillian Clark, much loved brother of Carolyn Craft and loved uncle of Melissa and Zane. Dearly loved partner of Pam, loved Tubbs of Emma and Tom, Poppa Tubbs of Ava, Eden and Connor. The funeral will be held on Thursday 2 July at 11am at the Beauchamp Chapel Palmerston North. Our lovely son gone too soon. Our love and prayers are with you always, till we meet again.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
