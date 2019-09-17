Home

David John CARSON

David John CARSON Notice
CARSON, David John. On 7th September 2019, peacefully at David Lange Care Home. Beloved wife of Irina, cherished Poppa of Nikita, Lena, and Marina. Special thanks to all who cared for Dave at David Lange. Dave will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 16 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe on 19th September 2019 at 10 am followed by a private family burial at the Manukau Memorial Gardens. Communications to Fountain Funerals 09 298 2957.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
