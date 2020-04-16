|
BROCKLEHURST, David John. Passed away on Monday April 13 2020 after a brave battle with illness. Treasured and adored husband of Billie (Shirley), much loved father and father in-law to Paula and Scott, and adored step-father to Rosemarie and Bryce, and Andrew and Jenny. The greatest and most beloved Grandpa to Brad, Katelyn, Adam, Jack and Izzy. Our hearts are overwhelmed with sadness but we are comforted by many years of happy memories. You touched all our lives and will be forever in our hearts. Rest now in peace. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Pohlen Palliative Care, Matamata, for their care in Dave's final days. A private cremation has been held. Dave's wishes were that a celebration of his life be held at a later date. All communications c/- the Brocklehurst family to Waterson's Funeral Services 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020