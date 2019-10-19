Home

David John BONE

BONE, David John. On the 16th October 2019 at Middlemore Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Elizabeth, father and father in law of Helen and Gary and Christopher and Jan. Fafa to his grandchildren Kate, Nick, and Fraser in New Zealand, Alex and his wife Katy and Theo in the UK. A celebration of David's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 2-00pm In lieu of flowers donations to The Saint Andrews Big Band may be left at the chapel.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
