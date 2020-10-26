Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
10 Dominion Street
Takapuna
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John BARNES

Add a Memory
David John BARNES Notice
BARNES, David John. Passed away peacefully on Friday 23rd October 2020 after a courageous battle with MS. Beloved and adored husband of wife Karen and father of Jason, Sacha and Logan and poppa to Jossi. A service for David will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna on Friday 30 October 2020 at 11.00am. Many thanks to the amazing staff at Lady Allum for their kindness and care. You are free now to sail the skies. Forever in our hearts.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -