BARNES, David John. Passed away peacefully on Friday 23rd October 2020 after a courageous battle with MS. Beloved and adored husband of wife Karen and father of Jason, Sacha and Logan and poppa to Jossi. A service for David will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna on Friday 30 October 2020 at 11.00am. Many thanks to the amazing staff at Lady Allum for their kindness and care. You are free now to sail the skies. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020