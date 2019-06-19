Home

ARMSTRONG, David John. Passed away on 18 June 2019, aged 72, from melanoma. Dearly loved and special husband of Bridget. My darling husband and soul mate of nearly 50 years. He was a dearly loved father of Nigel, Andrew and Melanie; and Jenny and Kenny and adored Grandad to Tyla, Rachel, Chris, Kaylee and Daniel. Everything you did not want to happen has happened. So, now it is time to rest. Love you forever. A service for David will be held at the Manukau Memorial Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 24 June at 11.00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Cancer Society.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
