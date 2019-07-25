|
SHUTT, David James. On 23rd July 2019, aged 70 years, after a short illness David went to be with his Lord and Saviour. Dearly loved husband of Judy for 43 years. Loved father and father-in- law of Hannah, Oliver and Kyle, and Samuel. Loved Grandad of Joshua and Isabelle. Brother to Allan and Steve (UK) and brother-in-law to Gillian (UK). Grateful thanks to Waikato and Rotorua Hospitals, and Dr. Nola. A celebration of David's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Saturday 27th July at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Taupo Lawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy memorial contribution to the Pokhara Bible School (Nepal) may be left at the service. Messages to the Shutt Family c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019