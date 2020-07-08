|
BENNETT, David James Roderick. Peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, 5th July 2020. Devoted husband of the late Suzanne. Loving father and father-in-law of Darryn and Sherry, and Kim and Jon. Cherished Poppa of Mikayla, Amy and Ashley, and Sophie. A service for David will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa on Monday, the 13th of July 2020 at 11:00 am followed by a private cremation. All communication to the Bennett family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020