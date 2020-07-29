|
PARTRIDGE, David James. Passed away on Saturday, 25th July 2020. Loved brother of Lynne Bingham and husband Dave, the late Philip Partridge and wife Valerie. Treasured uncle of Earle Bingham, Stacey McLachlan, Adrian Bingham, Leah Leary, Craig Partridge and their families in New Zealand and Australia. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Ultimate Care Cambridge Oakdale for their care and support during his year with them. Private cremation to be followed later by a family memorial service. All communications to the Partridge Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020