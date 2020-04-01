Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David James Mays (Jim) MASON


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
David James Mays (Jim) MASON Notice
MASON, David James Mays (Jim). QSO. Born February 22, 1929. Jim passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on 22 March 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Valerie, for 56 years. Devoted father of Andrew and Katherine and father in law of Catherine and Dan. Cherished grandfather of Daisy (Margaret), Benjamin, Constance and Florence. Special thanks to Pieter, Colin, Barbara, Angella, Sharon, Ian, Debbie, Charmaine and the Devonport community. Given the circumstances a private service has been held. RIP. Please share your memories of Jim, at http://jim.mason.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -