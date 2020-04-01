|
MASON, David James Mays (Jim). QSO. Born February 22, 1929. Jim passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on 22 March 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Valerie, for 56 years. Devoted father of Andrew and Katherine and father in law of Catherine and Dan. Cherished grandfather of Daisy (Margaret), Benjamin, Constance and Florence. Special thanks to Pieter, Colin, Barbara, Angella, Sharon, Ian, Debbie, Charmaine and the Devonport community. Given the circumstances a private service has been held. RIP. Please share your memories of Jim, at http://jim.mason.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020