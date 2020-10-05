Home

Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Service
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
David James (Jimmy) (Jim) HOLMES


1946 - 2020
David James (Jimmy) (Jim) HOLMES Notice
HOLMES, David James (Jim (Jimmy)). Born November 25, 1946. Passed away on October 03, 2020. Peacefully at home. Is much loved and will be very missed by his wife, Glenis. His children and their partners Dean, Rochelle, Steve, Cherie, Martin, Clayton, Kirstie, Tyrone, Michelle. Adored Poppy of Thomas, Arley and Michael, Jaden, Kieran, Briar, DJ, Tayla, James, Scott, Skyla, Matilda, Eli, Dulcie, and Great-Poppy of Aubree, Thomas and Harper. A ceremony to celebrate Jim's full life will be held at 1.30pm October 8th at Taupo Funeral Services (117 Rickit Street, Taupo).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2020
