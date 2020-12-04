Home

Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 1889
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
David James (Dave) JENSEN

David James (Dave) JENSEN Notice
JENSEN, David James (Dave). Passed away peacefully on 1 December 2020 at Grace Joel Retirement Village. Dearly loved father of Susan, Angela, Victoria, Paul and Laurence. Loved grandfather to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Never to be forgotten. Currently at Forrest Funeral Services, Browns Bay, Auckland. Service to be held 11am Tuesday 08 December at Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020
