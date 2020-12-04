|
JENSEN, David James (Dave). Passed away peacefully on 1 December 2020 at Grace Joel Retirement Village. Dearly loved father of Susan, Angela, Victoria, Paul and Laurence. Loved grandfather to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Never to be forgotten. Currently at Forrest Funeral Services, Browns Bay, Auckland. Service to be held 11am Tuesday 08 December at Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020