David James GORDON

David James GORDON Notice
GORDON, David James. Peacefully on 16th September 2019. Aged 54 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy. Loved father of Luke and Viviana, Kelly and Litanya, Joel and Sonia, Jacob (B) and Shianne and Teagan. Loved Koko of Cameron, Damien, Eligh, Nevaeh and Tayze. "Fly Free" A Service for David will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Friday 20th September at 1.00 PM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
