GORDON, David James. Knocked his final six out of the park during the super-over of the Cricket World Cup final, 15 July 2019 after a short illness, aged 75. Will be dearly missed by his loving partner Jocelyn and daughters Kimberley Allan, and Leonie Gordon together with his grandchildren Elsa and Tobias Hogue. A private family service will be held today. Donations to Mercy Hospice in lieu of flowers will be appreciated. The Natural Funeral Company (09) 3616080
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019