BONE, David James. On 2nd October, 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maggie, loved father of Susan and Michael, and father-in-law of Ron, adored Granddad of Genevieve Charlotte. Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories are forever. The entire service for Dave will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, 8th October, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Bone family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 4, 2019