JACOBSEN, David (Dave). Passed away on the 23rd August 2019. Aged 97 years. Loved husband of the late Jessie, loved father and father in law of Anthea and Thong, the late Lenny, Beryl and Mark, Garth and Elaine, Ivor and Margaret, Max and Bronny. Loved Grandpa of his 21 Grandchildren and 36 Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at 11am on Wednesday 28th August at the Valley Road International Church, 1 Valley Road Mount Eden.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019