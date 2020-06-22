|
MUIR, David Jack. Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family around him on 19 June 2020, aged 82 years. Loved husband of Colleen. Dear father and father-in-law of Darrell and Debbie, Leanne, Michael and Anna. Grandfather of Samantha and Tom, Josh, Daniel, Emily and Ruby. Great Grandfather of Mia and Jaxon. A service to celebrate David's life will be held in All Saints Anglican Church, 17 Selwyn Rd, Howick on Thursday 25 June at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance can be made online at bit.ly/djmuir1906
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 22 to June 23, 2020