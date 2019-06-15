|
|
|
COOK, David Jack. Passed peacefully 14 June 2019 age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Kay and the late Barbara. Loved brother of Connie and the late Alan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Lance and Heidi, Craig and Sherry; and grandad of Andrew, Steven and Michael. Loved stepfather of Carol and grandad of Tristan and Kieran. Donations in lieu of flowers to Waipuna Hospice. A service will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga at 2pm on Wednesday, 19 June.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More