|
|
|
ROBERTS, David Ian. On 20th August 2019, aged 67 years (late of Wellsford). Loved son of the late Charles and Daphne. Loved brother of Peter and Carol, and the late John, Naomi, Mary and Alex. Fondly remembered by his support workers and friends at IDEA Services. We will always remember your lovely smile and cheeky antics. A celebration of David's life will be held at the chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Wednesday 28th August at 11:00am followed by interment at Maunu Cemetery, Whangarei.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019