Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Hamilton Central Baptist Church
33 Charlemont Street
Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David JAMIESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Ian (Ian) JAMIESON

Add a Memory
David Ian (Ian) JAMIESON Notice
JAMIESON, David Ian (Ian). Passed away peacefully on 12 November 2019. Aged 75 years. Loved husband of Denise for 54 wonderful years. Loved and respected Dad of Paula and Nick, Sheree and Todd, Craig and Michelle. Amazing and generous Grandad to Braden, Anthony and Kate, Jamie and Kayla, Milly, Lucy and Tommy. 'The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord' Psalm 37:23 A celebration of Ian's life will be held on Tuesday 19 November, 10.30am at the Hamilton Central Baptist Church, 33 Charlemont Street, Hamilton followed by burial at Taupiri Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Ships would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -