|
|
|
JAMIESON, David Ian (Ian). Passed away peacefully on 12 November 2019. Aged 75 years. Loved husband of Denise for 54 wonderful years. Loved and respected Dad of Paula and Nick, Sheree and Todd, Craig and Michelle. Amazing and generous Grandad to Braden, Anthony and Kate, Jamie and Kayla, Milly, Lucy and Tommy. 'The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord' Psalm 37:23 A celebration of Ian's life will be held on Tuesday 19 November, 10.30am at the Hamilton Central Baptist Church, 33 Charlemont Street, Hamilton followed by burial at Taupiri Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Ships would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2019