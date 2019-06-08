|
COOKSON, David Holford. On June 6th, 2019 peacefully at CHT Halldene, Red Beach. Dearly loved husband of the late Josephine, loved father and father in law of Melissa and Kevin, Dane, Matthew and Nadienne, cherished granddad and great grandad. A service for David will be held at the Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Tuesday 11th June at 11.00 am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Salvation Army, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff of CHT Halldene for their wonderful care. All communications to "The Cookson Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
