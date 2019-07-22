GIVEN, David Henry. On July 19, 2019 at Pinesong, in his 88th year. Dearly loved Husband of Betty for 64 years and loved Father and Father in law of Leesa and Paul Terlesk and loved Granddad of Glenn and Evan. Remembered by all his Brothers and Sisters and their families. A service for David will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 24 July, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. The family would like to acknowledge all the help and support from the staff at Pinesong and West Auckland Hospice. In lieu of flowers donation to the West Auckland Hospice would be appreciated and may be posted to P.O. 45181, Te Atatu, Auckland 0651, or may be left in the donation box in the Chapel.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019