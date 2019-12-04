|
THURLOW, David Harry. Aged 51, died on 2 December 2019 at Taumarunui Hospital after short illness. Loved only son of late Harry and Dorothy Thurlow, also lovingly cared for by foster parents Jody and Phil, Now David is free from all his handicaps - safe in the arms of Jesus - reunited with Mum and Dad. Funeral service on Thursday 5 December at 11am at the Hukanui Gospel Chapel, 52 Hukanui Road, Hamilton followed by interment at Waerenga Cemetery at 2:30pm. All communications to Taumarunui Funeral Services 52 Huia St Taumarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019