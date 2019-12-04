 -->
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Hukanui Gospel Chapel
52 Hukanui Road
Hamilton
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:30 p.m.
Waerenga Cemetery
David Harry THURLOW

David Harry THURLOW Notice
THURLOW, David Harry. Aged 51, died on 2 December 2019 at Taumarunui Hospital after short illness. Loved only son of late Harry and Dorothy Thurlow, also lovingly cared for by foster parents Jody and Phil, Now David is free from all his handicaps - safe in the arms of Jesus - reunited with Mum and Dad. Funeral service on Thursday 5 December at 11am at the Hukanui Gospel Chapel, 52 Hukanui Road, Hamilton followed by interment at Waerenga Cemetery at 2:30pm. All communications to Taumarunui Funeral Services 52 Huia St Taumarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
