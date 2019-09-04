|
|
|
SMITH, David Harry Lawson. 89 years old. Beloved son of Henry Lawson Smith and Gladys. Loved husband of Sarah Tuera Simmonds and father to Bruce, Graeme, Ross, Stuart, Keith and many mokopuna. A farewell service to be held at Serenity Funerals, St Aubyn st, Hastings at 2pm Wednesday then commence to Poupatate Marae for a final service Thursday 1pm and Kelvin Grove Crematorium Palmerston North. Moe aio, tatou Papa i roto te Rangimarie a Ihoa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019