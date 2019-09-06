|
CUTHBERT, David Hamilton. Passed away peacefully after a short illness, aged 85 years. Loving husband to the late Jeanette. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Cherished brother of the late Mairi and brother in law to Norrie and Chris. Loving uncle to Craig, Ken, Mark, Kay and Norman and great uncle to Chelsea, Amy, Sampson, Scarlett, Lauren, Jack, Jamie and Daniel. May you rest in peace David. You will never walk alone. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Tuesday 10 September 2019 at 1pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 6, 2019