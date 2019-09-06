Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Resources
More Obituaries for David CUTHBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hamilton CUTHBERT

Add a Memory
David Hamilton CUTHBERT Notice
CUTHBERT, David Hamilton. Passed away peacefully after a short illness, aged 85 years. Loving husband to the late Jeanette. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Cherished brother of the late Mairi and brother in law to Norrie and Chris. Loving uncle to Craig, Ken, Mark, Kay and Norman and great uncle to Chelsea, Amy, Sampson, Scarlett, Lauren, Jack, Jamie and Daniel. May you rest in peace David. You will never walk alone. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Tuesday 10 September 2019 at 1pm



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.