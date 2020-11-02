|
|
|
SPEEDY, David Graeme. Passed away peacefully at home on the 31st of October 2020. Dearly loved husband of Beverley. Loving father and father in law of Christine and Lawrence, Annette and Lindsay, Shane and Stacey, Leonie and Nick, and Andrew and Heather. Loved Grandfather of 17 and Great Grandfather of 8. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Wednesday the 4th of October 2020 at 10.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2020