|
|
|
CLARK, David Gordon (Moose). Peacefully on Monday 12 October 2020. Dearest husband of Margaret for 62 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Delwyn and Shane, Warren and Susan, Stuart, Bryan and Deb. Grumps to Jenna, Ryan, Nicole, Rachel, Amanda, Jordan, and his 8 great-grandchildren. "Through love he is remembered and in memory he lives on" Many thanks to the staff at Selwyn Oaks for their patience and care. A celebration of David's life will be held in the Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Saturday 17 October 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2020