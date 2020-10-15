Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Gordon (Moose) CLARK

Add a Memory
David Gordon (Moose) CLARK Notice
CLARK, David Gordon (Moose). Peacefully on Monday 12 October 2020. Dearest husband of Margaret for 62 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Delwyn and Shane, Warren and Susan, Stuart, Bryan and Deb. Grumps to Jenna, Ryan, Nicole, Rachel, Amanda, Jordan, and his 8 great-grandchildren. "Through love he is remembered and in memory he lives on" Many thanks to the staff at Selwyn Oaks for their patience and care. A celebration of David's life will be held in the Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Saturday 17 October 2020 at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -