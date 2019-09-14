Home

David (Dave) GOODCHILD

David (Dave) GOODCHILD Notice
GOODCHILD, David (Dave). Passed away on 12 September 2019 aged 77 years. Loved husband of the Late Ricky. A service for Dave will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 17 September 2019 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Red Cross Society, PO Box 9014, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Goodchild family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



