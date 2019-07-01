|
FITZGERALD, David Gerald. 16 February 1933 - 27 June 2019 On Thursday 27th June 2019 passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Adored husband of the late Margaret (2008); much loved Dad and Father- in-law of Allan, Paul and Suzanne, Kate and Paul; beloved Geeps of Jessie and Rosie. Deeply loved, a true gentleman and friend, an early feminist, a long-time intrepid tramper, a scholar of history, a fountain of knowledge and master quizzer, with a wonderful wit and sense of humour - always with a sparkle in his eye. Messages to PO Box 234 Okahune 4066. In accordance with Dave's wishes a private cremation will take place. We invite friends and family to a memorial gathering to be held at the Shona Macfarlane Retirement Village Community Lounge (66 Mabey Road, Lower Hutt) on Wednesday July 3rd 2019 at 10.30am RIP. Croft Funeral Home Tel (04) 569-7072 Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019