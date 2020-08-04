Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
LEECH, David George. On August 2, 2020 peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer. Loved husband of Janice. Loved father and father-in-law of Charmaine, Tony and Lisa, Kathy, Jason, Donna and Steven. Loved by his many grandchildren. A celebration of David's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga tomorrow Wednesday August 5 at 12 noon to be followed by a cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Waipuna Hospice which may be left in the Chapel foyer. All communications to the Leech family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
