BRADLEY, David George. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 26th May 2019 surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Jane and father of Anna and Tim, Poppy to Cooper, Curtis and Max, father-in-law of Russell and Rochelle, Brother to Dianne and son of Doris and Doug (deceased), brother-in-law of Bruce, Margaret, Stuart and Donald. A memorial service to celebrate Dave's life will be held on Thursday 30th May at 12 noon, at Purewa, All Saints chapel, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. Special thanks to all at house 5, St Andrews Village. Rest In Peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
