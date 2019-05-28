Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David BRADLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David George BRADLEY

Notice Condolences

David George BRADLEY Notice
BRADLEY, David George. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 26th May 2019 surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Jane and father of Anna and Tim, Poppy to Cooper, Curtis and Max, father-in-law of Russell and Rochelle, Brother to Dianne and son of Doris and Doug (deceased), brother-in-law of Bruce, Margaret, Stuart and Donald. A memorial service to celebrate Dave's life will be held on Thursday 30th May at 12 noon, at Purewa, All Saints chapel, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. Special thanks to all at house 5, St Andrews Village. Rest In Peace.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.