RUSSELL, Dr David Garrett. Dave, you are already so sadly missed. Loving father of Saskia, Oliver and Zara. Deeply loved by Tanja. Much loved son of Garrett and Jan Russell, loving brother to Emma De Roquefeuil (Australia). Cherished by his family and friends. You lived your life loud and your laughter made us smile. Your passion for Chiropractic care was immensely inspiring and you touched so many hearts. Your unconditional love and generosity to so many will be sorely missed. You will always and forever be in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020