Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
BEATTIE, David Francis. At Waikato Hospital on Wednesday, 15th January 2020 Aged 64 years. Loved son of the late Collis and Eva Beattie. Loved brother of Robert, Judi, Graeme, Dianne, Sandra and the late Eric, Philip and Russell. Loved by his brother- in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and their families. A Service for David will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St on Monday, 20th January at 12:00 PM followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. All communications to C/- P O Box 198 Taumarunui 3946. Taumarunui Funeral Services F. D. A. N. Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
