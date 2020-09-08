Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
06 759 2200
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David WALTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Ernest WALTER

Add a Memory
David Ernest WALTER Notice
WALTER, David Ernest. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a short illness. Aged 80. Loving husband of Isabel and fond father of Nicola, Pip, and Roderick. Father-in-law of Nigel, Simon, and Cathy; proud granddad of Fletcher, William, Richard and Sarah; Holly and Jordie. Great grandad of Ellie and Amelia. Brother of Justine and Neil, and brother-in-law of Bob and Berys. Messages to David's family may be left on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/david. Due to covid restrictions, family and friends will celebrate his life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Wednesday 9 September 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. David's wider community is invited to join his service online via his tribute page.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -