To be announced at a later date
David Elwin MCLACHLAN

David Elwin MCLACHLAN Notice
MCLACHLAN, David Elwin. On Friday 1st May 2020, suddenly at home, aged 71 years young. Dearest husband of Larry (Hilary), and much loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and Kelly Brown, and Jonita McLachlan. One-of-a-kind Grandad to Charlotte and Lachlan Brown, and treasured G-Dad of Cole, Braedyn and Chase McLachlan. He touched the lives of many Too well loved to ever be forgotten Privately cremated with a memorial service to be held at a later date when we can all celebrate his life together. All correspondence to the McLachlan Family, C/- P O Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020
